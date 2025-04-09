West Bengal Teacher Appointment Chaos Sparks Protests
Teachers and other staff in West Bengal lost jobs due to a Supreme Court ruling calling their appointment process 'tainted'. Protests erupted in South Kolkata with allegations of police using force to disperse demonstrators who attempted to enter a school department office.
In South Kolkata, protests erupted among teachers and non-teaching staff following a Supreme Court decision that found their appointments in West Bengal tainted, leading to job termination. Demonstrators clashed with the police outside a district inspector's office.
Allegations arose that law enforcement used baton charges to break up the protest, which occurred in the Kasba area near a police station. A police spokesperson detailed that about 150 to 200 protestors attempted to enter the school department premises.
Despite these tensions, discussions between the police and demonstrators continued in hopes of a peaceful resolution. The Supreme Court had invalidated appointments of 25,753 school staff, criticizing the entire selection as compromised.
