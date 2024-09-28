US State Department Orders Diplomatic Families' Departure from Beirut Amid Rising Tensions

The US State Department on Saturday directed the families of US diplomats who are not employed by the embassy in Beirut to leave, and authorized the voluntary departure of those who are employed as well as nonessential employees, citing the 'volatile and unpredictable security situation' in Lebanon's capital.

This decision follows an Israeli strike on Friday that resulted in the death of a Hezbollah militant group's leader, escalating the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Previously, the State Department had advised American citizens to consider leaving Lebanon and reiterated warnings against all travel to the country. 'Due to the increased volatility following airstrikes within Beirut and the volatile and unpredictable security situation throughout Lebanon, the US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available,' the department stated on Saturday.

The State Department frequently orders or authorizes the departure of nonessential embassy staff and diplomats' families when security conditions worsen in the host country. An ordered departure mandates those affected to leave, whereas an authorized departure allows voluntary departure at government expense.

(With inputs from agencies.)