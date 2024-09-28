Left Menu

US State Department Orders Diplomatic Families' Departure from Beirut Amid Rising Tensions

The US State Department ordered the departure of nonessential staff and families of diplomats from Beirut due to an 'unpredictable security situation' following an Israeli strike that killed a Hezbollah leader. The advisory also urges US citizens to leave Lebanon while commercial options are still available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2024 22:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 22:47 IST
US State Department Orders Diplomatic Families' Departure from Beirut Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The US State Department on Saturday directed the families of US diplomats who are not employed by the embassy in Beirut to leave, and authorized the voluntary departure of those who are employed as well as nonessential employees, citing the 'volatile and unpredictable security situation' in Lebanon's capital.

This decision follows an Israeli strike on Friday that resulted in the death of a Hezbollah militant group's leader, escalating the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.

Previously, the State Department had advised American citizens to consider leaving Lebanon and reiterated warnings against all travel to the country. 'Due to the increased volatility following airstrikes within Beirut and the volatile and unpredictable security situation throughout Lebanon, the US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Lebanon while commercial options still remain available,' the department stated on Saturday.

The State Department frequently orders or authorizes the departure of nonessential embassy staff and diplomats' families when security conditions worsen in the host country. An ordered departure mandates those affected to leave, whereas an authorized departure allows voluntary departure at government expense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024