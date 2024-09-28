Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Airstrike

Israel killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a powerful airstrike in Beirut, dealing a heavy blow to the Iran-backed group as it reels from an escalating campaign of Israeli attacks.

The Israeli military said it had eliminated Nasrallah in the strike on the group's central command headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs. Hezbollah confirmed his death, marking a significant setback for both Hezbollah and Iran. Nasrallah was a key architect in establishing Hezbollah as a central player in Tehran's network of allied groups in the Arab world.

U.S. President Joe Biden praised the operation as justice for Nasrallah's many victims and reaffirmed U.S. support for Israel's right to self-defense. Meanwhile, the conflict shows no signs of abating, with continued airstrikes and rocket fire escalating tensions further.

