Kumaraswamy Threatens to Unveil Corruption in Karnataka: Claims of Scams and Resignations

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy accused the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government of corruption, claiming he holds documents that could force six to seven ministers to resign. He alleges political and administrative misuse, pointing to hasty decisions and legal manipulations. Kumaraswamy pledges to submit evidence, targeting current governance practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-09-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 23:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has raised serious allegations of corruption against the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government, asserting that he possesses incriminating documents that could compel six to seven state ministers to resign.

Kumaraswamy critiqued the Congress administration for attempting to 'fix' him in various cases as he publicly addressed state government irregularities. He challenged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to justify the government's actions amidst the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scandal and other legal controversies.

Pointing to administrative misuse, Kumaraswamy accused high-ranking officials of corruption, vowing to submit all relevant documents to the Union Home Secretary. His statements highlight ongoing political friction and governance issues in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

