Turkey's Foreign Minister Speaks on Nasrallah's Impact and Regional Stability
Turkey's Foreign Minister emphasized the significant impact of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah for Lebanon and the region after his death in an Israeli airstrike. He warned that Israel might escalate the conflict in the region and criticized the inaction of the United States and other Western countries.
28-09-2024
Turkey's foreign minister stressed the pivotal role of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah for Lebanon and the broader region after Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday.
In an interview with state broadcaster TRT Haber in New York, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed concerns that Israel may extend its military operations beyond Lebanon, threatening wider regional stability.
Fidan also criticized the perceived 'helplessness' of the United States and other Western nations, contending that their inaction allowed the ongoing violence to persist.
