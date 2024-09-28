CPA India Region Zone-III Advocates Merging DoNER with NEC for Enhanced Regional Development

The annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India region zone-III conference has unanimously adopted a resolution to merge the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) with the North Eastern Council (NEC) for better strategic planning and coordination, officials disclosed on Saturday.

The conference, which began on September 27 in Aizawl, highlighted the need for a dedicated Departmental Related Standing Committee (DRSC) in Parliament to oversee the DoNER ministry and NEC. This proposal aims to enhance legislative oversight and ensure greater accountability, delegates emphasized.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and other key dignitaries, including Nagaland assembly speaker Sharingain Longkumar and Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, were among those in attendance. The event also discussed integrating the Northeast region into the India-ASEAN vision for trade and cooperation, urging the Centre to accelerate key infrastructure projects and promote cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)