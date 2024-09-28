Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Yemen's Houthis Target Tel Aviv Airport

Air raid sirens blared across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, after a ballistic missile launched from Yemen was intercepted. The Houthi militants claimed responsibility, asserting it targeted Ben Gurion International Airport as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu returned from the United Nations General Assembly. This was the second attack in two days.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air raid sirens reverberated across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, on Saturday. The alarming sounds followed a missile fired from Yemen that the Israeli military successfully intercepted.

Yemen's Houthi militants later took responsibility for the attack, declaring that a ballistic missile aimed at Ben Gurion International Airport coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's return from addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

This recent incident marks the second Houthi missile attack on Israel in less than two days. The first, intercepted early on Friday, came after the group mourned Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, an ally in an Iran-backed coalition opposing Israel, who died in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

