Tensions Escalate as Yemen's Houthis Target Tel Aviv Airport

Air raid sirens reverberated across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, on Saturday. The alarming sounds followed a missile fired from Yemen that the Israeli military successfully intercepted.

Yemen's Houthi militants later took responsibility for the attack, declaring that a ballistic missile aimed at Ben Gurion International Airport coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's return from addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

This recent incident marks the second Houthi missile attack on Israel in less than two days. The first, intercepted early on Friday, came after the group mourned Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, an ally in an Iran-backed coalition opposing Israel, who died in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.

