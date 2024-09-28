Tensions Escalate as Yemen's Houthis Target Tel Aviv Airport
Air raid sirens blared across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, after a ballistic missile launched from Yemen was intercepted. The Houthi militants claimed responsibility, asserting it targeted Ben Gurion International Airport as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu returned from the United Nations General Assembly. This was the second attack in two days.
This recent incident marks the second Houthi missile attack on Israel in less than two days. The first, intercepted early on Friday, came after the group mourned Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, an ally in an Iran-backed coalition opposing Israel, who died in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut.
