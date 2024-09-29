Wave of Shootings in Delhi Highlights Extortion Menace
Delhi witnesses a spate of shootings targeting businesses, raising concerns about the city's law and order situation. Extortion-related crimes have surged, with gangsters demanding hefty sums from business owners. Police have initiated probes but the incidents highlight ongoing struggles to control criminal activities in the capital.
A series of shootings in Delhi has raised alarming concerns about the city's law and order situation, police reported on Saturday.
Early Saturday, unidentified shooters targeted a hotel in Mahipalpur, followed by another attack on a sweets shop in Sultanpur Mor, Nangloi. Although no injuries were reported, these incidents point to an escalating issue of extortion and gangster activities in the capital. Reports indicate the shooters were demanding protection money from business owners.
Police have launched investigations, collecting CCTV footage and other evidence. However, the incidents underscore the challenge of curbing criminal activities led by local gangs. The police commissioner has directed officers to use stringent laws like MCOCA to control the menace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
