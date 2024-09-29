Left Menu

Projectile from Lebanon Ignites Fires in West Bank, No Casualties Reported

A projectile fired from Lebanon landed in the West Bank, causing fires but no casualties. Israeli military and fire services are managing the situation. Air raid sirens were activated in response to the launch from Lebanon, with alerts issued for areas around Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2024 01:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2024 01:24 IST
Projectile from Lebanon Ignites Fires in West Bank, No Casualties Reported
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A projectile fired from Lebanon crashed in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, sparking fires, the Israeli military said.

There were no casualties, according to the Israeli ambulance service. 'The fallen projectile was identified in the area of Mitzpe Hagit,' the military said in a statement.

'Israeli Fire and Rescue services are currently operating to extinguish fires caused by the fallen projectile in the area.' Earlier, air raid sirens sounded on the outskirts of Jerusalem and the West Bank, according to Israeli alert apps, which the Israeli military said were triggered by 'a launch from Lebanon toward Israeli territory.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024