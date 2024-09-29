Projectile from Lebanon Ignites Fires in West Bank, No Casualties Reported
A projectile fired from Lebanon landed in the West Bank, causing fires but no casualties. Israeli military and fire services are managing the situation. Air raid sirens were activated in response to the launch from Lebanon, with alerts issued for areas around Jerusalem and the West Bank.
A projectile fired from Lebanon crashed in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, sparking fires, the Israeli military said.
There were no casualties, according to the Israeli ambulance service. 'The fallen projectile was identified in the area of Mitzpe Hagit,' the military said in a statement.
'Israeli Fire and Rescue services are currently operating to extinguish fires caused by the fallen projectile in the area.' Earlier, air raid sirens sounded on the outskirts of Jerusalem and the West Bank, according to Israeli alert apps, which the Israeli military said were triggered by 'a launch from Lebanon toward Israeli territory.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
