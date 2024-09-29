Israel Eliminates Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah in Powerful Beirut Airstrike
In a significant escalation of its military campaign, Israel killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a Beirut airstrike. The attack targets Hezbollah's command and further strains regional tensions. U.S. leadership emphasizes a call for a ceasefire amid growing fears of wider conflict impacting both Israel and Lebanon.
Israel has killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a powerful airstrike in Beirut, striking a major blow to the Iran-backed group amid escalating tensions. The Israeli military announced on Saturday that it had eliminated Nasrallah in a targeted strike on the group's central command headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday.
Nasrallah's death represents a severe setback for both Hezbollah and Iran, as he was a key figure in Tehran's network of allied groups in the Arab world. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu heralded the strike as a significant move that would alter the balance of power in the region.
The international community has reacted with varied stances. U.S. President Joe Biden viewed Nasrallah's death as justice, reinforcing Israel's right to self-defense while calling for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, Iran condemned the strikes and called for a UN Security Council meeting. The escalated conflict has resulted in significant casualties and displaced populations, deepening the humanitarian crisis in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
