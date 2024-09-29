Israeli Military Targets Hezbollah: Recent Airstrikes in Lebanon

The Israeli military announced early Sunday morning that it had carried out airstrikes on numerous Hezbollah 'terror' targets within Lebanon in the last 12 hours. These targets included launchers that were directed toward Israel, indicating a heightened level of military action in the area.

According to military sources, the strikes were aimed at neutralizing specific threats posed by Hezbollah. The operation signifies Israel's proactive stance on its northern front and reflects ongoing tensions with the Lebanon-based militant group.

The international community is closely watching the situation, awaiting further developments and potential responses from regional actors. The recent strikes underscore the volatility and fragile nature of peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)