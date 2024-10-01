Tragic Terror Attack in Tel Aviv: Six Killed, Nine Wounded

At least six people were killed and nine wounded in a suspected shooting and stabbing terror attack in Tel Aviv, Israeli police confirmed on Tuesday.

Authorities reported that the two "terrorists" began their rampage on the Tel Aviv light rail and continued on foot before being subdued and killed by civilians and inspectors wielding personal firearms. Although no group has claimed responsibility, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich identified the attackers as Palestinians from Hebron. Smotrich's hardline stance includes plans to demand the Israeli cabinet deport the suspects' families to Gaza and demolish their homes.

The attack occurred shortly before Iran launched a series of missiles at Israel, adding further tension to the situation. Television coverage showed the gunmen opening fire after exiting a light rail station. Israel's MDA ambulance service reported receiving emergency calls at 7:01 p.m. (1601 GMT) and medics provided on-site treatment to a number of victims with varying degrees of injuries, some of whom were unconscious.

(With inputs from agencies.)