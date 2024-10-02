Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Directives for a Peaceful Festival Season in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed police and administrative officers to remain vigilant throughout the upcoming festival season. He emphasized the need for preventive measures to ensure public safety and order, including controlling the sale of meat and liquor near religious places, and enhancing fire safety and crowd management during festivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-10-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 00:24 IST
Yogi Adityanath's Directives for a Peaceful Festival Season in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed police and administration to remain alert round the clock in view of the upcoming festival season, urging vigilance to ensure no untoward incidents occur in the state.

In a virtual meeting with district magistrates and police chiefs, Adityanath reviewed law and order efforts, stressing the importance of assessing past incidents to make effective arrangements this year from Sharadiya Navratri to Chhath. He underscored the need for controlled sale of meat and liquor near religious places, continuing the campaign against illegal liquor, and maintaining cleanliness around festival pandals.

Adityanath also highlighted the need for extra caution in sensitive areas, proper traffic management and fire safety, and the timely completion of public service initiatives like LPG distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. He called for enhanced intelligence and collaboration with railways to prevent disruptions and train accidents, and urged swift resolution of public revenue disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024