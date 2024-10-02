Yogi Adityanath's Directives for a Peaceful Festival Season in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed police and administration to remain alert round the clock in view of the upcoming festival season, urging vigilance to ensure no untoward incidents occur in the state.

In a virtual meeting with district magistrates and police chiefs, Adityanath reviewed law and order efforts, stressing the importance of assessing past incidents to make effective arrangements this year from Sharadiya Navratri to Chhath. He underscored the need for controlled sale of meat and liquor near religious places, continuing the campaign against illegal liquor, and maintaining cleanliness around festival pandals.

Adityanath also highlighted the need for extra caution in sensitive areas, proper traffic management and fire safety, and the timely completion of public service initiatives like LPG distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. He called for enhanced intelligence and collaboration with railways to prevent disruptions and train accidents, and urged swift resolution of public revenue disputes.

