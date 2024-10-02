Netanyahu Vows Retaliation After Failed Iranian Missile Attack
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Iran's missile attack on Israel was unsuccessful and pledged retaliation. He emphasized Iran's lack of understanding of Israel's determination to defend itself. Netanyahu made these comments during a political-security meeting, warning Iran that it would pay for its actions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Iran's recent missile attack on Israel had failed, and he promised a swift and strong response from Israel.
During a political-security meeting, Netanyahu stated, 'Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it.' He highlighted the Israeli government's resolve in defending the nation.
Netanyahu criticized the Iranian regime for underestimating Israel's commitment to self-defense and its readiness to retaliate against any aggressors.
