Netanyahu Vows Retaliation After Failed Iranian Missile Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Iran's recent missile attack on Israel had failed, and he promised a swift and strong response from Israel.

During a political-security meeting, Netanyahu stated, 'Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it.' He highlighted the Israeli government's resolve in defending the nation.

Netanyahu criticized the Iranian regime for underestimating Israel's commitment to self-defense and its readiness to retaliate against any aggressors.

(With inputs from agencies.)