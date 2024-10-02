Defense Chiefs Discuss Iran's Aggression

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin revealed that he had a conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in response to Iran's 'outrageous act of aggression' against Israel.

The discussion came after Iran launched almost 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel, an act that drew swift international attention.

Austin mentioned on social media platform X that both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to coordinated defense efforts and pledged to maintain close contact amid the ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)