Left Menu

Defense Chiefs Discuss Iran's Aggression

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed an 'outrageous act of aggression' by Iran. The dialogue followed Iran's launch of nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to coordinated defense and staying in close communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2024 08:20 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 08:20 IST
Defense Chiefs Discuss Iran's Aggression
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin revealed that he had a conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in response to Iran's 'outrageous act of aggression' against Israel.

The discussion came after Iran launched almost 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel, an act that drew swift international attention.

Austin mentioned on social media platform X that both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to coordinated defense efforts and pledged to maintain close contact amid the ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024