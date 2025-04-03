Left Menu

Global Trade Shockwave: Trump's Tariffs Ignite International Tensions

US President Donald Trump's new tariffs have sparked global concern, with reactions ranging from European dismay to urgent negotiations in Asia. These tariffs, ranging from 10% to 49%, are intended to bolster US industry but may prompt trade wars and economic instability amid global reliance on US markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:40 IST
Global Trade Shockwave: Trump's Tariffs Ignite International Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic policy shift, US President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs, ranging from 10% to 49%, aimed at revitalizing the domestic economy. This decision has led to global dismay and calls for negotiation, amid fears of a looming trade war. Key trading partners expressed concern, with Europe's Ursula von der Leyen warning of a 'major blow to the world economy'.

Asian markets reacted negatively on Thursday, with Vietnam's stock market taking a significant hit after high tariffs on exports to the US were imposed. Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh remains optimistic about reaching an 8% economic growth target, despite the harsh tariffs, which could impact the garments and sportswear sectors, including brands like Nike and Adidas.

The ripple effects of Trump's tariffs have reached nations like Fiji, Israel, and the UK, sparking criticism and calls for fair trade negotiations. German and Japanese officials have flagged potential economic repercussions, and countries like Thailand are ready to negotiate to balance trade. Meanwhile, Ukraine and Fiji seek better conditions amid heightened US tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025