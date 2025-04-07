Left Menu

American Soldier's Sentence Reduced in Russia Amid International Tensions

Staff Sgt. Gordon Black, a US soldier convicted of theft and threats of murder in Russia, had his prison sentence reduced by an appellate court. Initially sentenced to three years and nine months, his term was lowered to three years and two months amid ongoing tensions between Moscow and the West.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:15 IST
American Soldier's Sentence Reduced in Russia Amid International Tensions
Black
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

An appellate court in Russia's Far East has reduced the prison sentence for Staff Sgt. Gordon Black, an American soldier convicted of theft and making threats of murder. According to RIA Novosti, Black's sentence was adjusted from three years and nine months to three years and two months.

Black, 34, traveled to Vladivostok to meet his girlfriend but was arrested in May 2024 following accusations of theft. Although Black lost an initial appeal, the 9th Court of Cassation agreed to the reduction, partially sustaining his defense's request to challenge the murder threat charges.

The case underscores the strained relations between Moscow and the West. Other Americans, such as Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, have faced similar situations. Black, on leave from his base in Texas, reportedly traveled without Pentagon clearance, adding complexity to his legal challenges in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered smart intersections could revolutionize urban safety and sustainability

New LLM framework solves complex planning problems with zero training

Algiers recharge map offers action plan against water overuse, climate strain, and urban sprawl

AI in rare disease diagnosis demands new ethical and legal guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025