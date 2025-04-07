American Soldier's Sentence Reduced in Russia Amid International Tensions

An appellate court in Russia's Far East has reduced the prison sentence for Staff Sgt. Gordon Black, an American soldier convicted of theft and making threats of murder. According to RIA Novosti, Black's sentence was adjusted from three years and nine months to three years and two months.

Black, 34, traveled to Vladivostok to meet his girlfriend but was arrested in May 2024 following accusations of theft. Although Black lost an initial appeal, the 9th Court of Cassation agreed to the reduction, partially sustaining his defense's request to challenge the murder threat charges.

The case underscores the strained relations between Moscow and the West. Other Americans, such as Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich, have faced similar situations. Black, on leave from his base in Texas, reportedly traveled without Pentagon clearance, adding complexity to his legal challenges in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)