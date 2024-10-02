Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israel Moves Ground Troops Into Lebanon

The Israeli military has escalated its operations in southern Lebanon, sending infantry and armored units to combat Iran-backed Hezbollah. This move follows a significant missile attack on Israel by Iran. Both Israel and the United States have vowed to retaliate, raising fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

The Israeli military has ramped up its ground operations in southern Lebanon, incorporating infantry and armored units to combat the Iran-backed group, Hezbollah. This comes in response to an intense missile strike on Israel from Iran, which involved more than 180 ballistic missiles.

Israel, already engaged in conflict with Hamas in Gaza, is now strengthening its presence in south Lebanon. The ground troops, which include units from the 36th Division, are tasked with destroying tunnels and infrastructure along the border, without plans to extend operations to major cities like Beirut.

The United States has promised strong retaliation against Iran, with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin asserting that U.S. interests in the Middle East are well-protected. The Pentagon reported that U.S. Navy warships intercepted several Iranian missiles heading towards Israel. Despite calls for a ceasefire, the situation remains volatile.

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

