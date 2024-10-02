Left Menu

Japan's New PM Shigeru Ishiba Backs Off Asian NATO Proposal

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's newly appointed prime minister, has not instructed his defense ministry to pursue an Asian NATO-style collective defense organization. Defence Minister Gen Nakatani confirmed this, following Ishiba’s earlier campaign suggestion. The U.S. criticized the proposal as premature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 02-10-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 13:20 IST
Japan's New PM Shigeru Ishiba Backs Off Asian NATO Proposal
NATO
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's new prime minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has decided against advancing a proposal for an Asian counterpart to the NATO collective defense organization. This was confirmed by the new defense minister, Gen Nakatani, on Wednesday.

"In his instructions yesterday, the Prime Minister did not mention any consideration of an Asian version of NATO," Nakatani stated in his initial press conference after being appointed by Ishiba.

Ishiba, confirmed as prime minister on Tuesday, suggested the proposal ahead of his victory in the ruling LDP leadership election on Friday. He argued that a NATO-like alliance involving the U.S. and other allies could help deter China's military ambitions. However, the U.S. has dismissed the idea as "hasty".

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024