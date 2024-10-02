Japan's 'Asian NATO' Proposal Faces International Skepticism

Japan's new prime minister's proposal to establish an 'Asian NATO' aimed at bolstering regional security has encountered skepticism from international allies.

On Tuesday, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed doubts, stating that Delhi did not share Japan's vision. The previous month, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink also noted that it was too early to discuss the proposal.

Japan's foreign and defense ministers confirmed they are not currently working on the initiative, emphasizing that it is not targeted at any specific nation, including China.

(With inputs from agencies.)