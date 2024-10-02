Left Menu

Japan's 'Asian NATO' Proposal Faces International Skepticism

Japan's new prime minister proposed creating an 'Asian NATO' to enhance regional security. The proposal has met skepticism from key allies, including the U.S. and India. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink both doubted its feasibility. Japan's foreign and defense ministers clarified that they are not pursuing this idea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 15:00 IST
Japan's new prime minister's proposal to establish an 'Asian NATO' aimed at bolstering regional security has encountered skepticism from international allies.

On Tuesday, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed doubts, stating that Delhi did not share Japan's vision. The previous month, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Kritenbrink also noted that it was too early to discuss the proposal.

Japan's foreign and defense ministers confirmed they are not currently working on the initiative, emphasizing that it is not targeted at any specific nation, including China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

