Dominican Republic Begins Massive Deportation of Haitian Migrants

The Dominican Republic declared on Wednesday its intention to deport up to 10,000 Haitians each week as part of a sweeping campaign to address what officials describe as an 'excess' of migrants.

Government spokesman Homero Figueroa explained the move follows a noticeable rise in Haitian migration, coinciding with the faltering of a UN mission to combat gang violence in Haiti.

Despite accusations from activists about human rights abuses, President Luis Abinader refuted claims of mistreatment. This initiative follows his announcement of 'drastic measures' if progress falters in Haiti.

