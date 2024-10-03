Dominican Republic Begins Massive Deportation of Haitian Migrants
The Dominican Republic announced plans to deport up to 10,000 Haitian migrants weekly, citing an 'excess' of immigrants. This follows an increase in Haitian migrants as UN efforts in Haiti struggle. Critics accuse the government of human rights violations, which President Abinader denies.
The Dominican Republic declared on Wednesday its intention to deport up to 10,000 Haitians each week as part of a sweeping campaign to address what officials describe as an 'excess' of migrants.
Government spokesman Homero Figueroa explained the move follows a noticeable rise in Haitian migration, coinciding with the faltering of a UN mission to combat gang violence in Haiti.
Despite accusations from activists about human rights abuses, President Luis Abinader refuted claims of mistreatment. This initiative follows his announcement of 'drastic measures' if progress falters in Haiti.
