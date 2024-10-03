Tensions Surge on Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Shooting Spurs Investigation

In a tragic twist on Mexico's southern border, six migrants were killed after Mexican soldiers fired on a group traveling in a truck attempting to evade a military patrol, the defense ministry reported. The incident occurred near Huixtla and added pressure on Mexico to manage border tensions influenced by the United States.

The dead and injured included individuals from Egypt, Nepal, Cuba, India, and Pakistan, though their specific nationalities were not disclosed. This incident puts a scrutinizing spotlight on both Mexico's migrant policy and the military's expanding role in its security apparatus.

In the aftermath, Mexican authorities removed the soldiers involved and informed federal prosecutors, promising thorough investigations. Coordination with relevant embassies is underway as Mexico navigates U.S.-driven efforts to stem migration at a tense juncture with U.S. elections looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)