Left Menu

Ex-Minister Sentenced in Historic Corruption Case

A Singapore court has sentenced former minister S. Iswaran to 12 months in prison for obstructing justice and accepting over $300,000 in gifts. The sentence exceeds the prosecution's request and underscores the need for integrity in public service, as Singapore battles its first ministerial corruption case since 1986.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 09:45 IST
Ex-Minister Sentenced in Historic Corruption Case
S. Iswaran Image Credit: Wikipedia

A landmark ruling in Singapore has seen former minister S. Iswaran sentenced to a year in prison. The charges included accepting over $300,000 worth of gifts and obstructing justice, marking the first imprisonment of an ex-cabinet member in Singapore's corruption-free history.

Presiding Judge Vincent Hoong noted the severity, stating that the prosecution's initial sentence recommendation was insufficient given the gravity of the offences. The sentence highlights the crucial need for trust and confidence in public institutions.

The case has stirred public concern in Singapore, known for its clean governance, and marks a significant corruption case since 1986. Iswaran had initially pleaded innocence but later admitted to the charges related to receiving excessive gifts while serving as a public servant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024