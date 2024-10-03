Ex-Minister Sentenced in Historic Corruption Case

A landmark ruling in Singapore has seen former minister S. Iswaran sentenced to a year in prison. The charges included accepting over $300,000 worth of gifts and obstructing justice, marking the first imprisonment of an ex-cabinet member in Singapore's corruption-free history.

Presiding Judge Vincent Hoong noted the severity, stating that the prosecution's initial sentence recommendation was insufficient given the gravity of the offences. The sentence highlights the crucial need for trust and confidence in public institutions.

The case has stirred public concern in Singapore, known for its clean governance, and marks a significant corruption case since 1986. Iswaran had initially pleaded innocence but later admitted to the charges related to receiving excessive gifts while serving as a public servant.

(With inputs from agencies.)