Ex-Minister Sentenced in Historic Corruption Case
A Singapore court has sentenced former minister S. Iswaran to 12 months in prison for obstructing justice and accepting over $300,000 in gifts. The sentence exceeds the prosecution's request and underscores the need for integrity in public service, as Singapore battles its first ministerial corruption case since 1986.
A landmark ruling in Singapore has seen former minister S. Iswaran sentenced to a year in prison. The charges included accepting over $300,000 worth of gifts and obstructing justice, marking the first imprisonment of an ex-cabinet member in Singapore's corruption-free history.
Presiding Judge Vincent Hoong noted the severity, stating that the prosecution's initial sentence recommendation was insufficient given the gravity of the offences. The sentence highlights the crucial need for trust and confidence in public institutions.
The case has stirred public concern in Singapore, known for its clean governance, and marks a significant corruption case since 1986. Iswaran had initially pleaded innocence but later admitted to the charges related to receiving excessive gifts while serving as a public servant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
