Supreme Court Steps In: Relief for Isha Foundation Amid Captivity Allegations
The Supreme Court has intervened in a case involving Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation, directing Tamil Nadu Police to halt actions based on a Madras High Court order. The case involves allegations of illegal confinement of two women at the ashram, whose parents filed a habeas corpus petition.
New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:54 IST
The Supreme Court has granted relief to Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation, instructing the Tamil Nadu Police not to act further on a Madras High Court order to investigate the alleged illegal confinement of two women at its ashram.
The habeas corpus petition, filed by a man claiming his daughters were held captive, has been transferred to the apex court.
The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, emphasized that the police should file a status report with the Supreme Court and not continue their investigation until further notice.
