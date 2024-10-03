Left Menu

Supreme Court Steps In: Relief for Isha Foundation Amid Captivity Allegations

The Supreme Court has intervened in a case involving Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation, directing Tamil Nadu Police to halt actions based on a Madras High Court order. The case involves allegations of illegal confinement of two women at the ashram, whose parents filed a habeas corpus petition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The habeas corpus petition, filed by a man claiming his daughters were held captive, has been transferred to the apex court.

The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, emphasized that the police should file a status report with the Supreme Court and not continue their investigation until further notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

