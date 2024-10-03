Supreme Court Steps In: Relief for Isha Foundation Amid Captivity Allegations

The Supreme Court has granted relief to Jaggi Vasudev's Isha Foundation, instructing the Tamil Nadu Police not to act further on a Madras High Court order to investigate the alleged illegal confinement of two women at its ashram.

The habeas corpus petition, filed by a man claiming his daughters were held captive, has been transferred to the apex court.

The bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, emphasized that the police should file a status report with the Supreme Court and not continue their investigation until further notice.

