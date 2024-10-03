Left Menu

Supreme Court Abolishes Caste-Based Prison Practices

The Supreme Court invalidated discriminatory prison provisions in several states, disallowing caste-based segregation and work distribution in prisons. The court ordered manual revisions, condemned practices as unconstitutional, and emphasized the state's duty to prevent discrimination, upholding equality under the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:47 IST
Supreme Court Abolishes Caste-Based Prison Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has struck down caste-based discriminatory practices in prison manuals across 11 states. By decrying the segregation of prisoners based on caste, the court emphasized its commitment to upholding equality as enshrined in the Constitution.

The bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud called for immediate amendments to prison manuals within three months, declaring current provisions unconstitutional. The judgment also labels caste-based references to habitual offenders as unlawful.

This ruling is a significant step toward ending systemic caste discrimination, with the court recognizing the need for fairness and dignity for all prisoners, urging states to ensure compliance and treat prisoners humanely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024