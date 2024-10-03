Supreme Court Abolishes Caste-Based Prison Practices

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has struck down caste-based discriminatory practices in prison manuals across 11 states. By decrying the segregation of prisoners based on caste, the court emphasized its commitment to upholding equality as enshrined in the Constitution.

The bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud called for immediate amendments to prison manuals within three months, declaring current provisions unconstitutional. The judgment also labels caste-based references to habitual offenders as unlawful.

This ruling is a significant step toward ending systemic caste discrimination, with the court recognizing the need for fairness and dignity for all prisoners, urging states to ensure compliance and treat prisoners humanely.

