Supreme Court Abolishes Caste-Based Prison Practices
The Supreme Court invalidated discriminatory prison provisions in several states, disallowing caste-based segregation and work distribution in prisons. The court ordered manual revisions, condemned practices as unconstitutional, and emphasized the state's duty to prevent discrimination, upholding equality under the Constitution.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has struck down caste-based discriminatory practices in prison manuals across 11 states. By decrying the segregation of prisoners based on caste, the court emphasized its commitment to upholding equality as enshrined in the Constitution.
The bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud called for immediate amendments to prison manuals within three months, declaring current provisions unconstitutional. The judgment also labels caste-based references to habitual offenders as unlawful.
This ruling is a significant step toward ending systemic caste discrimination, with the court recognizing the need for fairness and dignity for all prisoners, urging states to ensure compliance and treat prisoners humanely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Justice Mansoor Ali Shah will be next Chief Justice of Pakistan": PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto
Centre to Provide Update on High Court Chief Justices Appointments
Pakistan's New Ordinance: Chief Justice's Enhanced Powers Amid Judiciary-Government Tensions
Major Changes in Judiciary: New Chief Justices Appointed in Seven High Courts
Central Government Appoints Chief Justices to Eight High Courts