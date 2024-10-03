Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk Released in Legislative Victory
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his associates have been released from detention, as confirmed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to the Delhi High Court. The prohibition on protests in Delhi has also been lifted. Despite their release, some individuals remain under restraint, according to Advocate Prashant Bhushan.
The Delhi High Court heard pivotal developments on Thursday as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta confirmed the release of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and his associates from detention.
In a significant move, the previous police order prohibiting assembly and protests across various parts of Delhi was also withdrawn. This was stated before a bench comprising Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.
This hearing addressed petitions calling for both the release of Wangchuk and the challenge to the prohibitory order. Despite this development, Advocate Prashant Bhushan reported that some individuals continue to face restrictions on their movement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
