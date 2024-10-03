Tragedy in Iran: Methanol-Tainted Alcohol Claims Lives

A tragic incident has occurred in Iran, where toxic methanol in alcoholic beverages has resulted in the deaths of at least 26 people, state media reported.

The official IRNA news agency announced that men and women in various cities in the provinces of Mazandaran, Gilan, and Hamadan were among the casualties. Hundreds have been hospitalized.

Alcohol consumption is generally banned in Iran post the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Many Iranians acquire alcohol from black market sources, where contamination is a risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)