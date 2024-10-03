Left Menu

Lowering the Juvenile Age: Maharashtra's Bold Proposal

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar advocates lowering the juvenile age in criminal cases from 18 to 14. Citing recent cases involving minors, he plans to discuss the matter with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, emphasizing changing times and increased awareness among youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-10-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:34 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has proposed lowering the legal age defining 'juvenile' in criminal cases from 18 to 14 years. He announced this stance during a press interaction in Baramati, Pune district, his assembly constituency.

Pawar highlighted recent incidents involving minors, including two college students aged 17 who allegedly murdered a friend. The current law only allows for stringent punishment for offenders aged 18 and above.

Pawar argues that today's youth are more informed and responsible, asserting the need for legislative adjustments. He plans discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to address this pressing concern to the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)

