Iranian Consultant Dies After Israeli Airstrike in Damascus

An Iranian consultant has died following an Israeli airstrike on Damascus, Syria. Identified as Majid Divani, he was reportedly working with Iran's Revolutionary Guards when the strike occurred on Monday.

The news of Divani's death was reported by Iran's Student News Network on Thursday. They refrained from offering any additional information regarding the incident or Divani's assignments.

This event underscores the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, highlighting the precarious dynamics between Iran and Israel. More information may emerge as developments continue.

