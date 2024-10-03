Ginu Zacharia Oommen Appointed Chairman of Kerala State Food Commission

The Kerala government has taken a decisive step by appointing Ginu Zacharia Oommen as the chairman of the State Food Commission. This move aims to strengthen the oversight and evaluation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) within the state, a crucial mandate for ensuring food security amongst its citizens.

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as per an official release from the Chief Minister's Office. The NFSA's implementation in Kerala is closely linked with critical welfare schemes including the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Mid-Day Meal Scheme (MDMS), and maternal benefit programs such as Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY).

Oommen brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as a member of the Kerala Public Service Commission. His leadership experience includes roles as the General Secretary of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), the national president of the All India Students Federation (AISF), and the National Vice President of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), both key wings of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

(With inputs from agencies.)