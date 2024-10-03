Left Menu

Ginu Zacharia Oommen Appointed Chairman of Kerala State Food Commission

The Kerala government has appointed Ginu Zacharia Oommen as the chairman of the State Food Commission. The commission oversees the implementation of the National Food Security Act. Oommen, a former student leader and member of the Kerala Public Service Commission, has significant experience in political organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:58 IST
Ginu Zacharia Oommen Appointed Chairman of Kerala State Food Commission
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has taken a decisive step by appointing Ginu Zacharia Oommen as the chairman of the State Food Commission. This move aims to strengthen the oversight and evaluation of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) within the state, a crucial mandate for ensuring food security amongst its citizens.

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as per an official release from the Chief Minister's Office. The NFSA's implementation in Kerala is closely linked with critical welfare schemes including the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Mid-Day Meal Scheme (MDMS), and maternal benefit programs such as Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY).

Oommen brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as a member of the Kerala Public Service Commission. His leadership experience includes roles as the General Secretary of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), the national president of the All India Students Federation (AISF), and the National Vice President of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), both key wings of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024