Tensions Rise: Israel and Hezbollah Clash in Escalating Conflict

Amid intensifying clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, over 20 towns in south Lebanon were instructed to evacuate as Israeli military actions continue. The conflict has displaced millions and caused numerous casualties. The situation risks further escalating with involvement from Iran and potential U.S. involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:08 IST
Israel's military has ordered residents in more than 20 towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately, marking a significant escalation in its cross-border operations against Hezbollah targets around Beirut. This raises the total number of southern Lebanese towns under evacuation orders to 70, including Nabatieh, hinting at an imminent military offensive against the Iran-backed group.

Hezbollah responded with strikes against the Sakhnin base in Haifa Bay, northern Israel. With tensions boiling over from Gaza, where Israel has battled Hamas for almost a year, Israeli troops penetrated southern Lebanon following two weeks of intense airstrikes, amid fears of Iranian and potential U.S. involvement in the conflict.

The confrontations have led to over 1.2 million Lebanese being displaced, with significant fatalities reported. As the violence intensifies, WHO has highlighted the dire impact on healthcare delivery, while nations have begun evacuating citizens from Beirut. Amid this backdrop, global leaders call for ceasefire efforts to mitigate further aggression.

