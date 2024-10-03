FIFA to Investigate Claims of Discrimination by Palestinian FA

FIFA is poised to launch an investigation into claims of discrimination brought by the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) against the Israel Football Association. The move follows the PFA's proposal to suspend Israel, citing the conflict in Gaza and alleged violations of international law.

The controversy centers on accusations that the Israeli Football Association has tolerated discrimination against Arab players and allowed teams based in Palestinian territories to compete in its leagues. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee and the Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee will examine these allegations.

The PFA argues that ongoing violence has severely impacted Palestinian football, with numerous non-professional players killed, infrastructure destroyed, and leagues disrupted. FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the need for peace, expressing hope for a swift resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)