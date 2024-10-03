Left Menu

Stalled Justice: Examining the Trial Delays in Prayagraj

The Allahabad High Court criticized the Prayagraj trial court for sluggish case proceedings, emphasizing long detentions of the accused without witness examinations. Justice Ajay Bhanot highlighted the operational disarray in the judgeship, urging the district judge to address the issue urgently and improve the judicial process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has taken serious notice of the slow progression of cases in the Prayagraj trial court, highlighting a primary disarray within the system. Concerns have been raised about the lengthy incarceration periods of undertrial individuals due to procedural delays.

Justice Ajay Bhanot voiced the court's frustration over the unhurried pace of trials, citing the ongoing detention of accused individuals as a critical concern. The latest hearing, which involved a bail application for accused Ashfak, underscored this issue, as Ashfak has been jailed since July 2019 without a single witness examination.

The High Court has repeatedly instructed the district judge in Allahabad to address these procedural delays and hold trial court judges accountable. Despite previous orders, satisfactory progress has yet to be made, prompting further instructions for immediate corrective actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

