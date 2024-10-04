Tragic Mass Murder in Amethi Sparks Outrage

In a shocking incident in Amethi, a government school teacher and his family were found shot dead in their rented home on Thursday. This tragic event comes more than a month after the family had filed an FIR against a man, citing fear for their safety, police reported.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh stated that the connection between the murders and the earlier FIR remains unclear. However, preliminary forensic investigations suggest that the victims may have known their assailants, as there were no signs of forced entry.

The incident has sparked political and public outrage, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemning the incident and promising strict action. Simultaneously, opposition leaders criticized the state government, questioning its ability to maintain law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)