Escalating Violence: Strikes in Tulkarm

In a tragic escalation of conflict, an Israeli military strike on the Tulkarm refugee camp in the occupied West Bank resulted in the deaths of at least 18 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The Israeli military confirmed the operation but withheld specific details. This attack prompted calls from the Palestinian government for urgent international action to halt what it described as 'escalating massacres' against its people.

The Palestinian presidency's spokesman, as reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA, vehemently condemned the attack, warning that such actions threaten regional stability by inciting further violence. The West Bank has seen a surge in unrest since hostilities in Gaza began, marked by frequent Israeli military operations and violent encounters with Palestinian resistance.

