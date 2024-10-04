Left Menu

Escalating Violence: Strikes in Tulkarm

At least 18 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on the Tulkarm refugee camp in the West Bank. The Palestinian government is calling for international intervention, citing escalating violence. The attacks have intensified since the start of the war in Gaza, leading to increased regional instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 02:57 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 02:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic escalation of conflict, an Israeli military strike on the Tulkarm refugee camp in the occupied West Bank resulted in the deaths of at least 18 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The Israeli military confirmed the operation but withheld specific details. This attack prompted calls from the Palestinian government for urgent international action to halt what it described as 'escalating massacres' against its people.

The Palestinian presidency's spokesman, as reported by the Palestinian news agency WAFA, vehemently condemned the attack, warning that such actions threaten regional stability by inciting further violence. The West Bank has seen a surge in unrest since hostilities in Gaza began, marked by frequent Israeli military operations and violent encounters with Palestinian resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

