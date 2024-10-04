Left Menu

Australia Steps Up Security Ahead of Pro-Palestine Rallies

Australian authorities are ramping up security for upcoming pro-Palestine rallies in Sydney and Melbourne amid concerns about potential violence and community tensions due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Despite original plans for an Oct. 7 rally, protests will proceed with altered plans, emphasizing peaceful demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 08:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australian authorities announced an escalation in security measures ahead of pro-Palestine rallies planned in Sydney and Melbourne, set for Oct. 6. In light of the Israel-Hamas conflict, officials warned that violence would not be tolerated, as tensions escalate within communities globally, extending to Australia.

The Palestine Action Group in Sydney has amended its original plans for a rally on Oct. 7, marking Hamas's significant attack anniversary in Israel. The group will now conduct its protest on Sunday, having agreed with police to alter the location and route, prohibiting the display of flags or symbols associated with banned organizations.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged citizens to consider the impact of their actions, labeling October 7 as a day of solemnity. He stressed the significance of maintaining peace, as public incidents of antisemitic and Islamophobic natures have been on the rise since the conflict began.

(With inputs from agencies.)

