Cracking the Code: Indore Police Busts Cyber Fraud Gang

Indore police have exposed a cyber fraud gang involved in 'digital arrests', duping a woman of Rs 12 lakh. The gang used 34 bank accounts and 1,400 SIM cards to manipulate victims. One suspect has been arrested in connection with the fraud, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Indore have dismantled a cyber fraud ring that exploited a new scheme called 'digital arrests'. This tactic was used to rob a local woman of Rs 12 lakh. Police officials revealed that the gang operated through 34 bank accounts and wielded 1,400 SIM cards to carry out their duplicitous endeavors.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia, the perpetrators contacted the victim, a software engineer at a multinational company, five months prior. They masqueraded as law enforcement officials, threatening to implicate her in fabricated cases involving drugs and counterfeit passports.

The gang coerced the woman into believing she was under a digital arrest and obligated her to transfer Rs 12 lakh across multiple accounts. A member of the gang has been apprehended in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, with Rs 2 lakh recovered from the suspect. Investigations continue as police converge on remaining suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

