Assam's Administrative Revolution: 21 New Co-Districts Inaugurated

Assam has introduced 39 co-districts to enhance local governance, with 21 inaugurated recently. These units aim to deliver government services efficiently at local levels. Various ministers, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will oversee inaugurations. The co-districts handle areas like land revenue, development, and disaster management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:42 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:42 IST
Assam has taken a significant step in governance reform, inaugurating 21 of 39 planned co-districts aimed at improving administrative reach. The initiative promises timely and efficient government service delivery.

The co-districts, smaller administrative bodies below district levels, were inaugurated by several ministers on Friday. They will handle land revenue, development projects, and public welfare schemes, providing services at citizens' doorsteps.

The remaining 18 co-districts will open on Saturday with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leading the charge. This move positions Assam as a pioneer in this innovative governance model.

