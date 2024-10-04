Assam's Administrative Revolution: 21 New Co-Districts Inaugurated

Assam has taken a significant step in governance reform, inaugurating 21 of 39 planned co-districts aimed at improving administrative reach. The initiative promises timely and efficient government service delivery.

The co-districts, smaller administrative bodies below district levels, were inaugurated by several ministers on Friday. They will handle land revenue, development projects, and public welfare schemes, providing services at citizens' doorsteps.

The remaining 18 co-districts will open on Saturday with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leading the charge. This move positions Assam as a pioneer in this innovative governance model.

(With inputs from agencies.)