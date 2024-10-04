Supreme Court to Decide Future of Nuclear Waste Storage in Texas and New Mexico

The Supreme Court has agreed to intervene in a significant legal battle over plans to store nuclear waste at sites in rural Texas and New Mexico. This move comes as the justices look into a 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, which found that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) exceeded its authority by granting a 40-year storage license in West Texas. The case's outcome could also influence a similar facility planned in New Mexico.

State political leaders, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, have voiced strong opposition to these facilities. Abbott has clearly stated that Texas will not become the nation's dumping ground for nuclear waste. This conflict highlights the complex politics entangled in the country's search for a permanent solution for its accumulating nuclear waste, which increases by over 2,000 tons annually, now totaling around 100,000 tons nationwide.

The Supreme Court case will address two key issues: whether the states waived their rights to object to the NRC's licensing by not participating in its proceedings and if federal law permits the commission to authorize these temporary storage sites. The decision, expected by mid-next year, could reshape nuclear waste management across the United States.

