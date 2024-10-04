Heightened Security at Jaipur Airport Following Threat Email

A threat email prompted heightened security at Jaipur Airport, as confirmed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) this past Friday.

Airport Station House Officer, Sandeep Basera, reported the email was received at 2:15 PM and distributed to all airports across India. The message contained a challenge toward India's strength: 'Dekh lenge... Hum majboot desh se takra lenge.'

Despite no explicit bomb threats, security has been intensified and suspicious individuals are being closely watched. Precautionary protocols remain in place to ensure safety.

