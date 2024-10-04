Left Menu

Heightened Security at Jaipur Airport Following Threat Email

Jaipur Airport's security was tightened after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) received a threat email. Sent by an unknown source, the email was directed at all airports in India. Though it contained no bomb threats, precautionary measures and surveillance have been increased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A threat email prompted heightened security at Jaipur Airport, as confirmed by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) this past Friday.

Airport Station House Officer, Sandeep Basera, reported the email was received at 2:15 PM and distributed to all airports across India. The message contained a challenge toward India's strength: 'Dekh lenge... Hum majboot desh se takra lenge.'

Despite no explicit bomb threats, security has been intensified and suspicious individuals are being closely watched. Precautionary protocols remain in place to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

