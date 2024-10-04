Massive Marijuana Bust in Maharashtra: Six Arrested in Latur

Maharashtra's Latur district was the scene of a significant drug bust where police seized 302 kilograms of marijuana, worth Rs 75 lakh, resulting in the arrest of six individuals.

According to a police official, the crackdown began after a team from Udgir police station discovered 2 kilograms of marijuana in a car, leading to the arrest of a man and a woman.

The suspects revealed that the drugs, hidden in a tanker truck, were transported from Visakhapatnam through Deglur to Udgir. The seized car was intended to display a sample consignment to potential buyers in Latur, Nanded, and Nashik. Authorities have since confiscated the car and truck and continue to investigate the peddling network.

