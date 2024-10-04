Massive Marijuana Bust in Maharashtra: Six Arrested in Latur
In Maharashtra's Latur, authorities seized 302 kilograms of marijuana, valued at Rs 75 lakh, resulting in the arrest of six individuals. The operation revealed marijuana concealed in a truck and a car, leading to further investigations into the peddling network originating from Visakhapatnam.
Maharashtra's Latur district was the scene of a significant drug bust where police seized 302 kilograms of marijuana, worth Rs 75 lakh, resulting in the arrest of six individuals.
According to a police official, the crackdown began after a team from Udgir police station discovered 2 kilograms of marijuana in a car, leading to the arrest of a man and a woman.
The suspects revealed that the drugs, hidden in a tanker truck, were transported from Visakhapatnam through Deglur to Udgir. The seized car was intended to display a sample consignment to potential buyers in Latur, Nanded, and Nashik. Authorities have since confiscated the car and truck and continue to investigate the peddling network.
