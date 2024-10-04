Unprecedented Military Deployment for SCO Summit in Pakistan

The Pakistan government, for the first time, will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit from October 15-16 in Islamabad. To maintain law and order during this significant event, the government decided on Friday to deploy the army under Article 245 of the Constitution.

This constitutional provision empowers the government to call upon the army to assist civil administration. The federal government has issued a notification stating that the Pakistan Army will be deployed with a requisite strength from October 5 to 17, specifically in Islamabad, to enhance security.

In addition to the paramilitary Rangers, military forces will assume security responsibilities for key government buildings and the Red Zone. Pre-event preparations are complete, and the heads of state from all eight member countries of the SCO will attend. The deployment coincides with a visit from India's External Affairs Minister, marking the first visit by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)