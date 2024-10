Tensions Surge: Israel Targets Hezbollah Intelligence amid Regional Strife

Israel targeted Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in Beirut overnight, intensifying regional tensions. Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, criticized the strikes as counterproductive, while affirming support for regional allies.

The Israeli strikes, part of broader military operations in Lebanon, have displaced over 1.2 million people, prompting rising concerns. Iran retaliated with missile strikes, which escalated fears of a wider conflict involving oil facilities.

Iran and its allies pledge continued resistance despite leadership losses. Meanwhile, international concerns grow as oil prices rise and a potential humanitarian crisis looms in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)