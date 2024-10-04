Left Menu

Drone Attack Escalates Tensions in Golan Heights

Two Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade were killed, and two were severely wounded in a drone attack originating from Iraq. The attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights was claimed by the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq, intensifying regional tensions.

Updated: 04-10-2024 21:30 IST
Drone Attack Escalates Tensions in Golan Heights
Two Israeli soldiers from the Golani Brigade were killed, and another two severely wounded, as a result of a drone attack, the Israeli military confirmed on Friday.

The attack reportedly stemmed from Iraq, targeting the contested Golan Heights area, which Israel occupied in 1967 and later annexed.

Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq, further heightening tensions in the already volatile region.

