Tragic Collision: Policemen Injured in Nashik District Van Accident

Twelve policemen were injured after their van crashed into a truck in Nashik, Maharashtra. The incident occurred as the officers were traveling to a security duty. One of the policemen is seriously injured, while others sustained minor injuries. The truck driver escaped, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:46 IST
Tragic Collision: Policemen Injured in Nashik District Van Accident
In Nashik district, Maharashtra, twelve policemen sustained injuries in a van-truck collision. The incident saw one officer severely hurt while eleven others carried minor wounds.

The accident occurred at Rahud Ghat on the Mumbai-Agra national highway as the officers were en route to a security duty for an event involving major state political figures.

The truck driver fled, with police opening an investigation. Notably, the political figures did not attend the event, opting to address attendees remotely.

