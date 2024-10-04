Left Menu

Wangchuk's Indefinite Fast: The Fight for Ladakh's Statehood

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, leading the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', announces an indefinite fast for Ladakh's statehood after receiving no governmental response. Organized by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, the protest seeks inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution after detentions and unfulfilled assurances.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and fellow protesters from Ladakh are set to begin an indefinite fast after their requests to meet key national leaders went unanswered. This decision follows the culmination of the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra,' which started in Leh a month ago, led by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance.

During a press conference, Wangchuk expressed disappointment with the lack of response from the offices of the President, Prime Minister, and Union Home Minister, despite being promised an update. The demonstration aims to push for Ladakh's statehood and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule.

The activists, including Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa, were also briefly detained during their march. Wangchuk highlighted the need for space at Jantar Mantar for their protest and called on organizations for support, emphasizing a peaceful approach rooted in Gandhi's 'satyagrah'.

