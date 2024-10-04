Social Media Storm: Minister's Wife Strikes Back

In a developing story from Karnataka, Tabassum Rao, spouse of State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, has lodged a formal complaint with the state women's commission. This action is in response to disparaging remarks made by the social media team of BJP's Karnataka wing.

The controversy erupted following the Minister's October 2 statement suggesting that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a prominent Hindutva ideologue, consumed beef. In a fiery social media exchange, the BJP alleged connections between the statement and Rao's familial ties.

Tabassum has dismissed these claims as part of a routine of slander targeting her due to her marriage and faith. She urges the commission to take stringent measures against BJP members responsible for tarnishing her reputation through unprovoked allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)