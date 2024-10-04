Left Menu

Military Strikes Intensify Against Iranian-backed Houthi Rebels

The US and British militaries launched an extensive assault against Houthi targets in Yemen, targeting weapons systems and military bases. The strikes follow recent Houthi threats and missile attacks on US ships. Despite targeted ships allegedly having links to Israel or Western powers, many incidents involved unaffiliated vessels.

In a significant military escalation, US and British forces carried out a series of coordinated strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen. The attacks, confirmed by US officials, focused on dismantling weapons systems and strategic bases controlled by the Iranian-supported rebel faction.

The coordinated assault spanned multiple locations, including the Hodeida airport and Katheib area, as well as sites in the capital, Sanaa, and the Dhamar and Bayda provinces. Houthi media reported the strikes amidst heightened tensions due to the group's recent military provocations.

This offensive followed the Houthis' declaration of increased hostilities against Israel and their involvement in missile attacks on US naval vessels. The ongoing conflict has heavily impacted maritime operations in the region, with numerous vessels targeted under claims of being connected to Western nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

