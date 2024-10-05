Left Menu

Dollar Soars on Strong U.S. Jobs Report, Hits Seven-Week High

The U.S. dollar surged to a seven-week high following stronger-than-expected September jobs data, prompting traders to re-evaluate Federal Reserve rate cut bets. The robust payroll report lessened the likelihood of a 50-basis-point cut, impacting global currency markets and lifting the dollar's performance against the yen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 00:11 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 00:11 IST
Dollar Soars on Strong U.S. Jobs Report, Hits Seven-Week High
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar witnessed a remarkable surge on Friday, reaching a seven-week high, following a robust jobs report for September. This development led traders to recalibrate their assumptions about the Federal Reserve's rate cut strategy.

In a notable currency market movement, the dollar marked its best weekly performance against the Japanese yen since 2009. Positive U.S. economic data and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dissuaded expectations of a substantial rate cut, significantly altering market dynamics.

Tensions in the Middle East, coupled with safe-haven demand, further bolstered the dollar. Meanwhile, global currency trends saw shifts, with the euro and the pound experiencing drops, while bitcoin enjoyed a rise in the cryptocurrency market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024