Controversial Rescue: The Disputed Story of a Yazidi Woman in Gaza

In a contentious narrative, Hamas refutes Israeli claims of rescuing a Yazidi woman in Gaza. Israeli authorities allege they liberated Fawzia Sido in a secret operation with the U.S. and Iraq. However, Hamas insists she was not abducted and left Gaza with official consent, challenging the Israeli story.

Updated: 05-10-2024 01:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 01:35 IST
Controversial Rescue: The Disputed Story of a Yazidi Woman in Gaza
The recent claim by Israel about rescuing a Yazidi woman from Gaza has been firmly denied by Hamas, which describes the narrative as fabricated. The woman, Fawzia Sido, was allegedly taken when she was 11, but Hamas asserts she was never abducted.

According to Hamas, Sido, who moved legally through various countries, married her deceased husband's brother in Gaza. She later sought to contact her family amidst security concerns during Israeli attacks, rather than being 'rescued' as claimed by Israel.

The operation, purportedly involving international coordination, has drawn skepticism from Hamas, who question how Sido could have been kidnapped during sanctioned travels. The conflicting accounts highlight ongoing tensions and narratives between the stakeholders.

